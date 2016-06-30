FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-L'Oreal to acquire niche perfume house Atelier Cologne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - L'oreal SA

* Says signs an agreement to acquire Atelier Cologne

* Financials tterms not disclosed

* Launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, Atelier Cologne specialises in niche perfumery sold in selected retailers.

* Aelier Cologne is present in over 800 points of sale in the most prestigious stores and perfumeries in 40 countries and on e-commerce sites.

* The brand has 6 stand-alone stores, with 3 in France, 2 in the United States and 1 in Hong Kong.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

