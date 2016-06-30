BRIEF-Hines REIT announces plans for liquidation and dissolution of company

June 30 (Reuters) - Hines Reit

* Hines reit announces liquidation plan

* Board of directors unanimously voted to approve a plan for liquidation and dissolution of company

* Plan includes hines reit entering into a definitive agreement to sell seven west coast office assets in a cash transaction for $1.162 billion

* Hines reit says company will cease paying regular quarterly distributions after payment of distributions declared for q2 of 2016

* Is currently in process of selling its interests in and liquidating remaining assets that comprise its portfolio

* Estimated that net proceeds to be distributed to stockholders will approximate $6.35 to $6.65 per share of common stock

* Hines reit says expects to make final dividend distributions to its stockholders on or before december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)