a year ago
BRIEF-Nuvasive agrees to settle patent litigation with Medtronic
June 30, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive agrees to settle patent litigation with Medtronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive agrees to settle patent litigation with Medtronic

* Nuvasive and Medtronic reached agreement on terms for settlement of previously disclosed patent infringement lawsuits

* Company and Medtronic intend to enter into a definitive settlement agreement within 15 days

* Reached agreement on terms for withdrawal from proceedings in United States patent and trademark office

* After settlement agreement, company will make a one-time payment of $45 million to medtronic

* Parties will release each other from any and all liabilities arising out of litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

