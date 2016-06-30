FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Wingstop declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wingstop declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc :

* Declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend

* Compensation committee of board expects approving dividend equivalent reduction in strike price for certain holders of wingstop stock options

* Retirement of march 2015 debt facility will result in a non-cash write off of approximately $0.2 million in debt issuance costs

* March 2015 debt facility will result in one-time charges of approximately $1.4 million for a total of approximately $1.6 million in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
