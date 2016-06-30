BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waiver

June 30 (Reuters) - Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid Potash announces extension of debt covenant waiver

* Says also maintains a revolving credit facility of $8 million

* To further extend waiver of financial covenants for Q1 of 2016 under its long-term unsecured senior notes until July 15

* Credit facility matures on earlier of July 31, 2016, and date on which aggregate commitment under credit facility is reduced to zero