a year ago
June 30, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tesla says Autopilot "is not perfect and still requires the driver to remain alert"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc

* Learned "NHTSA is opening a preliminary evaluation into the performance of autopilot during a recent fatal crash that occurred in a Model S"

* "Tesla informed NHTSA about the incident immediately after it occurred"

* "The vehicle was on a divided highway with autopilot engaged when a tractor trailer drove across the highway perpendicular to the Model S"

* "Neither autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied"

* Autopilot "is not perfect and still requires the driver to remain alert" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29eDoZv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
