a year ago
BRIEF-Lennar amends credit agreement governing unsecured revolving credit facility
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lennar amends credit agreement governing unsecured revolving credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp :

* Co amended credit agreement governing unsecured revolving credit facility to increase maximum potential borrowings from $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion

* Amendment extends maturity of class a lenders' commitments, which are currently $1.3 billion of credit facility, from June 2019 to June 2020

* Class B lenders' commitments, which currently are $160 million, terminate in June 2018 - sec filing

* $1.8 billion credit facility includes a $318 million accordion feature, subject to additional commitments Source text: 1.usa.gov/296OcWy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

