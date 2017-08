June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT paid approximately $180.3 million for portfolio

* Deal financed by $24.6 million mortgage maturing in Nov 2022 with 3.96% interest rate, new CMHC insured 10 year mortgage financings