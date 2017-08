June 30 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* On June 30, restructured two existing $1.75 billion credit agreements to consist of 5-year $3 billion facility and 2-year $500 million facility

* AEP entered into a $3 billion fourth amended and restated credit agreement, dated June 30, 2016 Source text - 1.usa.gov/29bC1Kq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)