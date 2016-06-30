FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty participates in bond purchase agreement allowing PREPA to fund its full payment to bondholders on july 1
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty participates in bond purchase agreement allowing PREPA to fund its full payment to bondholders on july 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp

* Assured guaranty municipal corp says participates in bond purchase agreement allowing prepa to fund its full payment to bondholders on july 1

* Parties to the restructuring support agreement (rsa) also have agreed to extend rsa to december 15, 2016

* Bondholders insured by assured guaranty will receive their full july 1, 2016 debt service payments of $41.4 million

* Assured guaranty says assured guaranty will purchase a total of $25.8 million of prepa bonds, with a 7.5% coupon, maturing on january 1 and july 1, 2020 municipal corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

