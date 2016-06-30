FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says United States of America 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed, outlook remains stable
June 30, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says United States of America 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed, outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - S&P on United States Of America:

* United states of america 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Outlook remains stable, reflecting view that over next two years, positive and negative rating factors are balanced

* Expect inherent economic and policy strengths of U.S. Will continue to offset its high level of debt and weak political cohesion

* Expect growth of about 2% this year following 2.4% in 2015,during 2017-2018,expect real GDP growth to average about 2.3%

* Believe U.S.'s economic performance will match or exceed that of most other advanced economies in the coming years

* U.S.'s general government debt burden (as a share of GDP) remains twice its 2007 level

* Current account deficit was 2.6% of GDP in 2015, and we expect it to remain at about this level over the next several years Source text -(bit.ly/29erkHo) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

