June 30 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Detroit public schools 2011 and 2012 bonds downgraded, remain on creditwatch negative

* Lowered rating on Detroit Public Schools (DPS), Mich.'s series 2011 bonds secured by state aid to 'BBB' from 'A'

* Lowered rating on detroit public schools's (DPS) series 2012 bonds secured by state aid to 'BBB-' from 'A-'

* Downgrade based on pending restructuring of district and uncertainty it places on bondholder repayment Source text (bit.ly/2964L8E)