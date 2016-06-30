FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
June 30, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Micron Technology Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc :

* Plans to implement a cost savings program in which it expects to save approximately $80 million per quarter in fiscal 2017

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue fell 25 percent to $2.9 billion

* In connection with plan, company expects to incur charges of $70 million, substantially all in cash expenditures

* Savings expected to result from combination of more focused set of projects and programs, permanent closure of number of open headcount requisitions

* Restructuring initiatives, which include a global workforce reduction, are expected to save company over $300 million in fiscal 2017

* Savings also expected to result from workforce reduction in certain areas of business, and other non-headcount related spending reductions

* Micron technology inc says investments in capital expenditures for q3 of fiscal 2016 were $1.69 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $2.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: 1.usa.gov/296LD6U Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
