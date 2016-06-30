FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals to emphasize on its proprietary clinical stage pipeline
June 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals to emphasize on its proprietary clinical stage pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals:

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says strategic shifting of priorities to emphasize its proprietary clinical stage pipeline

* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc says implementation of additional cost reductions to streamline organization to support its development programs

* Arena pharmaceuticals inc says will reduce its us workforce by approximately 100 employees, or 73%, primarily in areas of research, manufacturing and G&A

* Estimates cost reductions to result in reduced cash expenditures for personnel by about $17 million

* Plans to implement additional cost control measures to further reduce expenditures, including reductions at Swiss manufacturing facility

* As a result of us workforce reduction, estimates it will incur restructuring charges, primarily in q2 of 2016, of about $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

