BRIEF-Carver Bancorp files for non-timely 10-K

June 30 (Reuters) - Carver Bancorp Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says co and its auditors are evaluating misstatements in previously issued financial statements

* Says are in process of applying for regulatory approval to make interest payments on trust preferred debt securities in September 2016

* Expects to file the annual report on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date