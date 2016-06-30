FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Carver Bancorp files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
June 30, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carver Bancorp files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Carver Bancorp Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says co and its auditors are evaluating misstatements in previously issued financial statements

* Says are in process of applying for regulatory approval to make interest payments on trust preferred debt securities in September 2016

* Expects to file the annual report on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

