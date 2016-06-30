FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wingstop entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing
June 30, 2016

BRIEF-Wingstop entered into a new senior secured credit facility - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Wingstop Inc :

* Entered into a new senior secured credit facility - sec filing

* Credit facility has a five year term and matures on june 30, 2021

* Credit facility replaces company's second amended and restated credit agreement, dated march 18, 2015

* Will utilize proceeds from credit facility to refinance $85.5 million of indebtedness under company's march 2015 debt facility

* Credit facility provides with $180.0 million senior secured credit facility

* Will also utilize proceeds from credit facility to finance a special cash dividend to shareholders Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29dB6uv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

