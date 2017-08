June 30 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners LP:

* On June 29, Co's unit, net Mexico pipeline partners signs amended, restated limited-recourse variable rate term loan agreement

* As per amendment, about $532 million of outstanding loans refinanced, additional $72 million borrowed under unused loan commitments