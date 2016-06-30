FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Nike appoints Tim Cook as lead independent director of Board
June 30, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nike appoints Tim Cook as lead independent director of Board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :

* Nike, Inc. And Phil Knight complete planned chairman succession

* Nike Inc says Phil Knight appointed chairman emeritus

* Nike Inc says Mark Parker, Nike president and CEO, to now also serve as chairman

* Also announced today that Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has been appointed lead independent director of board, effective immediately

* Phil Knight announced that he has sold his voting interests in Swoosh Llc to hold majority of his shares of Nike Class A common stock

* Phil Knight sold his voting interests in Swoosh Llc to a trust controlled by his son and Nike director, Travis Knight

* After sale of swoosh voting interests, Travis controls two of five votes on swoosh board, with remaining three votes exercised by Nike directors Mark Parker, Alan Graf, Jr., John Donahoe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
