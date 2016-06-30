BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production announces restructuring update and CCAA creditors' meeting order

June 30 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corp

* Announces restructuring update and CCAA creditors' meeting order

* Ontario superior Court of Justice granted order authorizing filing of company's plan of compromise and arrangement

* Restructuring transaction has support from supporting creditors holding about 78.91% of aggregate principal amount of debt

* Order authorizing, directing that a meeting of affected creditors of company be held to consider and vote on plan

* Order setting Aug 23 as date for a hearing for court approval of plan should plan be approved at creditors' meeting