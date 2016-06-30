FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 bln proceeds from separation of equipment rental business
June 30, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 bln proceeds from separation of equipment rental business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Hertz Global Holdings receives $2 billion proceeds from separation of equipment rental business

* Will use proceeds to pay down a portion of its corporate debt

* Hertz Global board of directors has authorized a $395 million share repurchase program

* Executed series of debt transactions since beginning of year to reduce interest expense and extend corporate debt maturity schedule dates

* Interest expense expected to decline by about $45 million in h2 of 2016, about $90 million in 2017 related to debt reduction associated with spin proceeds, redemption of 7.5% senior notes

