FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AstraZeneca enters licensing agreements with Leo Pharma in skin diseases
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-AstraZeneca enters licensing agreements with Leo Pharma in skin diseases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca

* Enters licensing agreements with Leo Pharma in skin diseases

* Agreement for development and commercialisation of tralokinumab for atopic dermatitis supports sharper focus on main therapy areas

* Also licenses European rights to Leo Pharma for Brodalumab, a potential new medicine for psoriasis

* Leo Pharma will make upfront payment to Astrazeneca of $115 million for rights to tralokinumab in atopic dermatitis and any future indications

* Leo Pharma to also pay up to $1 billion in milestones and up to mid-teen tiered percentage royalties on product sales

* Astrazeneca will retain all rights to tralokinumab in respiratory disease and any other indications outside of dermatology.

* Leo Pharma will gain european rights to brodalumab under similar terms to those agreed with Valeant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.