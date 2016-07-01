FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trinity Mirror expects interim results to match its expectations
July 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trinity Mirror expects interim results to match its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Board anticipates that our interim results will be in line with our expectations

* Group revenue fell by 8 pct on a like-for-like basis over period with a 9 pct decline in Q1 and a 7 pct decline in Q2

* Publishing revenue fell by 8 pct, with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 14 pct

* We continue to deliver strong growth in digital audience

* Publishing print advertising and circulation revenue fell by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively over period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
