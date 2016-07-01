FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NCC sees one-off effects in Q2 from Bonava spin-out
July 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NCC sees one-off effects in Q2 from Bonava spin-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - NCC AB

* Says publishing items affecting comparability for q2 of 2016

* Says transaction costs of SEK 62 mln for dividend and listing of Bonava will not be charged to income statement, but charged directly against shareholders’ equity

* Says has now decided to discontinue development and implementation of a joint HR system, which means that SEK 90 mln, pertaining to previously capitalized amounts, will be charged against NCC’s earnings for Q2 of 2016

* Says earnings will be positively impacted by an amount of SEK 118 mln in Q2, due to internal gains derived from ongoing housing production for Bonava being dessolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

