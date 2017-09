July 1 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties AB :

* Acquires commercial property in Nacka

* Property is fully let

* Purchase price is 19.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million), plus additional consideration once zoning plan becomes binding Source text: bit.ly/29d4UG4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4604 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)