July 1 (Reuters) - Calatrava Capital SA :

* Top 1% Sp. z o.o. acquires 9.5 million series B1 shares of the company

* Parties set-off mutual claims and the company has paid down 9.5 million zlotys ($2.4 million) of liabilities as part of the transaction ($1 = 3.9463 zlotys)