July 1 (Reuters) - Silva Capital Group SA :

* Resolves to consolidate its 273.1 million series A,B,C,D,E,G,H,I,J,K,O,M shares into series A1 shares

* Under the share consolidation to raise the nominal value of series A1 shares to 10 zlotys ($2.5) per share from 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9497 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)