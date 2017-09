July 1 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* African Bank offers to repurchase up to $500 million of foreign bonds

* Structure of tender offer prioritises Swiss (‘CHF’) bondholders, who will receive a fixed tender price if they accept offer

* Offer to repurchase bonds holders issued under its $6 billion euro medium term note programme

* Offer opens today, 1 July 2016, and will close on 13 July 2016