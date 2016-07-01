FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-BP says FID on Tangguh LNG facility approved
July 1, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BP says FID on Tangguh LNG facility approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* BP press release - BP announces final investment decision to expand Indonesia's Tangguh lng facility

* Announced that the final investment decision (FID) has been approved for the development of the Tangguh expansion project in the Papua Barat province of Indonesia

* Tangguh expansion project will add a third LNG process train (train 3) and 3.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity to the existing facility

* The project also includes two offshore platforms, 13 new production wells, an expanded LNG loading facility, and supporting infrastructure

* Awards for the project's key EPC contracts are expected in the third quarter of 2016 with construction to begin thereafter. Operation is expected in 2020

* Project will create 10,000 new jobs and support economic growth in Papua Barat province Source text: on.bp.com/29dib1v Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

