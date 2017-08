June 30 (Reuters) - Noront Resources Ltd

* Announces amended debt arrangement with Resource Capital Fund V

* Maturity date of convertible debenture has been extended for a year and a half to December 31, 2017

* Amnedment to extend term of its existing $15 million convertible debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)