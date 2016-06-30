BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group commits to acquire 324 MW Broadview wind power facility in New Mexico for $269 mln

June 30 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc
* Pattern Energy commits to acquire 324 mw Broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million
* Has all capital required to fund deal with currently available liquidity
* Broadview has entered into two 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison for sale of 100 percent of its output
* Will fund cash purchase price for its interest in project with currently available corporate liquidity
* Funding also includes up to $160 million of long-term project holding company debt financing commitments
* Expects broadview to generate cash available for distribution of about $28 million per year based on a five-year average run rate
* Pattern Energy Group says commits to acquire 324 mw broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)