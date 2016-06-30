FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group commits to acquire 324 MW Broadview wind power facility in New Mexico for $269 mln
June 30, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group commits to acquire 324 MW Broadview wind power facility in New Mexico for $269 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy commits to acquire 324 mw Broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million

* Has all capital required to fund deal with currently available liquidity

* Broadview has entered into two 20-year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison for sale of 100 percent of its output

* Will fund cash purchase price for its interest in project with currently available corporate liquidity

* Funding also includes up to $160 million of long-term project holding company debt financing commitments

* Expects broadview to generate cash available for distribution of about $28 million per year based on a five-year average run rate

* Pattern Energy Group says commits to acquire 324 mw broadview wind power facility in new mexico for $269 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
