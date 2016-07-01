FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig reports new sales record
July 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig reports new sales record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Reaches new sales record

* In Q2 sold 326 homes with total value of 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns ($163.85 million) versus 210 homes with combined value of 693 million crowns year ago

* In H1 sold 606 residential units with overall value of 2.42 billion crowns

* Average price per home for quarter was 4.2 million crowns, compared with 3.3 million crowns in corresponding period of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3615 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

