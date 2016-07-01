FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 1, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces successful outcome of its agm; confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook

* Confirmed its FY 2016 financial target of reaching 90 million euros to 100 million euros in revenues and coming close to EBITDA breakeven

* Reiterated its strategy to grow revenues to around 250 million euros by 2020

* Expects to find a partner for phase III trial of its clostridium vaccine candidate before end of year

* Expects to enter its lyme vaccine candidate in phase I in second half of 2016

* Expects to announce proof-of-concept results for development of a zika vaccine in coming months

* Renewed its equity line with Crédit Agricole CIB

* New equity line, which replaces a previous instrument expired in May 2016, will enable Valneva to issue up to 5,474,633 new ordinary shares representing up to 7.33 pct of its ordinary share capital

* Based on current share price, amount of equity that could be raised through this equity line could reach approximately 11 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.