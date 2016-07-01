BRIEF-Valneva confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook

July 1 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Announces successful outcome of its agm; confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook

* Confirmed its FY 2016 financial target of reaching 90 million euros to 100 million euros in revenues and coming close to EBITDA breakeven

* Reiterated its strategy to grow revenues to around 250 million euros by 2020

* Expects to find a partner for phase III trial of its clostridium vaccine candidate before end of year

* Expects to enter its lyme vaccine candidate in phase I in second half of 2016

* Expects to announce proof-of-concept results for development of a zika vaccine in coming months

* Renewed its equity line with Crédit Agricole CIB

* New equity line, which replaces a previous instrument expired in May 2016, will enable Valneva to issue up to 5,474,633 new ordinary shares representing up to 7.33 pct of its ordinary share capital

* Based on current share price, amount of equity that could be raised through this equity line could reach approximately 11 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)