FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hudaco Industries H1 HEPS down 13.9 pct
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 1, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hudaco Industries H1 HEPS down 13.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Hudaco Industries Ltd :

* Basic and headline earnings per share down 13.9 pct to 472 cents per share for the six months ended May 31 2016

* Turnover down 1.6 pct to 2.5 bln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016

* Operating profit down 15.8 pct to 246 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016

* Net cash generated from operating activities 172 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016

* “South Africa, right now, is a difficult place to do business.”

* “We expect that trading conditions in second half of 2016 will be much same”

* “Consumer spending will probably remain under pressure as economy continues to struggle”

* “Three of sectors we serve: mining, manufacturing and agriculture, are likely to stay depressed until such time as commodity prices increase and drought is broken.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.