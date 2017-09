July 1 (Reuters) - Intellecta AB :

* Weak market conditions in United States affecting Intellecta results in Q2 and financial targets for 2016

* Sees Q2 EBIT to be lower or at same level as year ago when it was 4.2 million Swedish crowns ($495,253.82)

* Long-term financial objectives remain unchanged

* FY expectations to be announced in conjunction to release of Q3 report on November 11 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4805 Swedish crowns)