BRIEF-NewCap Holding acquires Cerberus AB
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NewCap Holding acquires Cerberus AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - NewCap Holding A/S :

* Entered into conditional agreement on acquisition of Cerberus AB

* Purchase price is agreed to 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.72 million)

* Possible additional amount payable at the end of 2020 of up to 172 million crowns depending on fulfillment of different performance requirements

* Acquisition, once carried out, to affect 2016 EBTDA negatively with about 10 million crowns excluding transaction costs

* Transaction is conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden and other public authorities

* Completion expected by Nov. 10 Source text: bit.ly/29fWvlG Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4676 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

