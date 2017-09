July 1 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Receives major order from Indian customer for FlowOne Fulfillment and Data Refinery software licenses and services

* Value of deal is about 12.2 million euros ($13.5 million) over 5 years

($1 = 0.9011 euros)