FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 1, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc :

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy Ltd. in Colombia

* Deal expected to be funded through combination of co's current cash balance, new $130 million debt facility, and a private placement

* Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Gran Tierra

* Under terms, all remaining shares of Petrolatina are acquired pursuant to provisions of articles of association of co upon closing

* Consideration for deal to consist of initial payment of $500 million at closing, and a deferred payment of $25 million prior to december 31, 2016

* In connection with deal, Gran Tierra has agreed to issue up to 57.8 million subscription receipts priced at $3.00 per subscription receipt

* Entered into commitment letter with Scotiabank, its lead lender, to provide up to $130 million in bridge financing to fund portion of deal

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.