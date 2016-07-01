FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Barclays Africa Group names Peter Matlare as deputy CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Peter Matlare, an independent non-executive director of Barclays Africa Group since December 2011, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer

* David Hodnett continues in his role as deputy CEO, focusing on our South African banking operations, and financial director

* Matlare has responsibility for our rest of Africa banking operations, and becomes an executive director of group with effect from 1 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

