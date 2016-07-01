FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos says buys 30% in design company Gudrun Sjödén
July 1, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ratos says buys 30% in design company Gudrun Sjödén

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Ratos AB says:

* Has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 30 percent of the shares in design company Gudrun Sjödén Group.

* Purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately SEK 725 million, of which Ratos will provide equity of about SEK 150 million.

* In conjunction with transaction, Ratos has signed an agreement for an option to increase its holding a further 40 percent in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

