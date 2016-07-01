BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

July 1 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kalobios emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Receives $14 million in equity financing to help recapitalize its business

* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says under terms of agreement with savant, company has made an upfront payment of $3 million

* Acquired rights from savant neglected diseases llc to develop benznidazole for treatment of chagas disease

* Says in connection with bankruptcy exit, debtor-in-possession loan converted into shares of kalobios common stock

* Say also issued to savant a warrant to purchase 200,000 shares of kalobios common stock

* Exit equity financing of $11 million comes on top of a $3 million debtor-in-possession loan funded in may 2016

* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says durrant and ronald barliant will remain on board of directors

* Says ezra friedberg and timothy morris will also join board of directors as designees of investors

* Black horse capital managing member dr. Dale chappell will join kalobios board of directors effective immediately