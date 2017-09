July 1 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* Signs agreement for the sale of a Non Performing Loan (NPL) portfolio of nominal value of 226 million euros ($251.45 million), corresponding to about 20,000 positions

* Transfer was carried out in the secondary consumer credit market relating to advanced age-credits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)