in a year
BRIEF-Veidekke to build in Oslo on behalf of Selvaag Bolig and Ferd
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 11:56 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Veidekke to build in Oslo on behalf of Selvaag Bolig and Ferd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Veidekke ASA :

* Veidekke Entreprenør, on behalf of Selvaag Bolig and Ferd, to implement two phases of construction as part of residential project at Tiedemann factory in Ensjø, Oslo

* Contract is worth in excess of 600 million Norwegian crowns ($71.82 million) excluding VAT

* Project comprises a total of 380 apartments

* Construction will begin in Q1 of 2017

* First construction phase - worth 270 million crowns - will be included in Veidekke's order backlog for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3537 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

