BRIEF-Veidekke to build in Oslo on behalf of Selvaag Bolig and Ferd

July 1 (Reuters) - Veidekke ASA :

* Veidekke Entreprenør, on behalf of Selvaag Bolig and Ferd, to implement two phases of construction as part of residential project at Tiedemann factory in Ensjø, Oslo

* Contract is worth in excess of 600 million Norwegian crowns ($71.82 million) excluding VAT

* Project comprises a total of 380 apartments

* Construction will begin in Q1 of 2017

* First construction phase - worth 270 million crowns - will be included in Veidekke's order backlog for Q2