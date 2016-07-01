FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical, Altos Therapeutics to develop Altos's ATC-1906
July 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical, Altos Therapeutics to develop Altos's ATC-1906

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Co, Altos Therapeutics have entered into agreement to further development of Altos's proprietary compound ATC-1906

* Deal has option for co to acquire Altos from date of agreement, continuing for some time after completion of Phase 1 studies of ATC-1906

* As part of agreement, Takeda will provide Altos an upfront payment for option to acquire Altos

* If Takeda elects to exercise option to buy Altos, Takeda would make an additional payment to acquire Altos

* Altos would be eligible to receive additional payments linked to clinical development and achievement of key commercial milestones

* No further details of agreement were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
