July 1 (Reuters) - Merit Invest SA :

* Dorota Denis-Brewczynska, the company's supervisory board memmber, increases stake in Merit Invest to 55.1 percent from 26.48 percent

* Buys 760,000 of the company's shares on June 22 for 125,000 zlotys ($31,657.59) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9485 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)