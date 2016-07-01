FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ designates MUFG Americas Holdings Corp as intermediate holding company
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi UFJ designates MUFG Americas Holdings Corp as intermediate holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

* Designating U.S. bank holding company, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation as intermediate holding company

* Reorganization also allows all material U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG to be clearly aligned as one team

* MUFG has announced establishment of U.S. risk committee under MUFG board risk committee

* MUFG board risk committee will oversee all types of risk at combined U.S. operations level

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial says in line with EPS rules, all remaining U.S. subsidiaries of MUFG will be transferred under MUFG Americas Holdings by July 2017

* Designating mufg americas holdings corp as IHC as per requirements of U.S. Fed's rules for enhanced prudential standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.