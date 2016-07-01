FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust says unit entered new $300 mln unsecured credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Acadia Realty Trust

* Says on June 27, 2016, unit Acadia Realty Limited Partnership, entered into a new $300 million unsecured credit agreement

* Lenders have agreed to provide to borrower an unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $150 million and unsecured term loan of $150 million

* Revolving facility matures on June 27, 2020; term loan matures on June 27, 2021 - SEC filing

* Acadia Realty Trust says credit facility provides that borrower may from time to time request additional aggregate commitments of up to $150 million Source: (1.usa.gov/299MYvK ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
