a year ago
BRIEF-CP I FIZ, CP FIZ increase stake in Symbio Polska to 95.24%
July 1, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CP I FIZ, CP FIZ increase stake in Symbio Polska to 95.24%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Symbio Polska SA :

* CP I FIZ increases stake in the company to 22.18 percent from 13.81 percent

* CP I FIZ acquired 583,044 new series I shares on June 27 and bought additional 464,920 shares on June 29

* CP FIZ raises its stake in the company to 73.07 percent from 66.25 percent

* CP FIZ acquired 583,044 new series I shares on June 27

* Both funds together hold currently 95.24 pct stake in Symbio Polska

* Both funds are managed by TFI Capital Partners S.A Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

