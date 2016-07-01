FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parker acquires Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska
July 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Parker acquires Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker acquires Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska SP. Z.O.O. to expand processing capabilities for engineered materials

* Parker-Hannifin Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says acquisition will become a business unit of Parker's Prädifa Technology Division in engineered materials group

* Hannifin Corp says has acquired Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska SP. Z.O.O. from Arnold Jäger Holding GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

