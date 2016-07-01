BRIEF-Parker acquires Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska

July 1 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker-Hannifin Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says acquisition will become a business unit of Parker's Prädifa Technology Division in engineered materials group

* Hannifin Corp says has acquired Jäger Automobil-Technik GMBH and Jäger Automotive Polska SP. Z.O.O. from Arnold Jäger Holding GMBH