FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Partners appoints Stanley Chapman president of general partner
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Partners appoints Stanley Chapman president of general partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp

* Columbia Pipeline Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers

* Robert Skaggs, Glen Kettering, Stephen Smith, Robert Smith resigning as directors of general partner of partnership

* Stanley Chapman is appointed president of general partner of partnership

* Kristine Delkus is appointed as a director and chair of general partner of partnership

* Decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016

* Management expects to recommend to board increase to partnership's quarterly distribution

* Repaid, terminated $500 million credit facility, replaced it with $50 million intercompany credit facility to help with liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.