FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - De La Rue Plc

* De La Rue reaches agreement on actuarial pension valuation

* Underlying funding deficit was 252 mln stg as at 5 April 2015, 92 mln stg higher than previous valuation in 2012.

* Agreed a revised funding plan with trustee to eliminate deficit over a period of 12 years from 31 March 2017

* Cash contributions to scheme will be 13 mln stg and 13.5 mln stg in 2017 and 2018 respectively, and frozen at 23 mln stg per year after 2022

* Group will continue to pay annual fees of 1.6 mln stg for managing scheme in addition to cash contributions

* Plan will see existing funding payment schedule extended from 2022 to 2028

* Next triennial funding valuation is due in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.